Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62 — Thursday, Jan. 9, San Antonio, Texas. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Hatch, Darlene J., 86 — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Zion Lutheran Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Klein, Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox), 61 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Gates Community Center. Burial: Gates Cemetery. Registration book: Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Long, William Alexander “Alex,” 37 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, First United Methodist Church, Lexington.
Mroczek, Anzel George, 87 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Josaphat Catholic Church, Loup City, Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Vigil: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Higgins Funeral Home, Loup City, is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Harold D., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Schurr, John L., 79 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
