Allen, Ruth V., 95 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial: Miller Cemetery, near Tryon. Visitation: noon-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Fegler, Ilo Eliene (Jansen), 89 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala. You are encouraged to wear Nebraska Husker attire to the service. Interment of cremains: Scottsbluff Fairview Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Fink, Richard Duane, 87 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Purdum Cemetery. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Gilbert, David G., 79 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Presbyterian Church. Private family burial: prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Messersmith, Rhonda Lee, 83 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Nickerson, Pearl Robertia, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, First United Methodist Church, Lexington. Burial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Farnam Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Reynolds Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Norlem, June C., 79 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Organ, Gordon R., 77 — Gathering of friends, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department, Keystone. Private family committal service at later date.
Russell, Marjorie E., 97 — 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Berean Bible Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Gates Cemetery, Gates.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of Christ, Ogallala. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
