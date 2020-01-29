Derra, Donald, 98 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 28, Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Gilpin, Michael R., 63 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Evangelical Free Church, Broken Bow. Burial: Wolbach Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Pearson, Nancy L., 61 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, New Life Church, North Platte. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Sabin, Jimmy Eugene, 78 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
