Allen, Ruth V., 95 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial: Miller Cemetery, near Tryon. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Derra, Donald, 98 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 28, Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Jessup, Dale J., 57 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial: Branson Cemetery.
Sabin, Jimmy Eugene, 78 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
