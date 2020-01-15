Bixenmann, Lawrence Michael “Mike,” 78 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Holscher, Marilyn J., 83 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Grant United Methodist Church. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Schwartz, Betty “Joan” (Foster), 88 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Sue, Frank Y., 87 — 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Rose Hills SkyRose Chapel, Whittier, California. Burial: Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
