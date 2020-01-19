Buchta, Hilbert “Glen,” 95 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Dodge, Steven K. “Steve,” 64 — 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, First United Methodist Church. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Luft, Loel L. “Lufty,” 76 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Curran Funeral Chapel, Grand Island, with the Rev. Sheri Lodel officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Curran Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Organ, Gordon R., 77 — Gathering of friends, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department, Keystone. Private family committal service at later date.
Spencer, Hadley Brian, 26 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Wellfleet Fire Hall, on the east of side of Main Street, Wallfleet.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of Christ, Ogallala. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
