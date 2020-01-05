Clark, Roy A., 97 — 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Cooper, Clayton L., 79 — 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Berean Church. Inurnment: Wellfleet Cemetery. Register book: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Berean Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62 — Thursday, Jan. 9, San Antonio, Texas. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Klein, Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox), 61 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Gates Community Center. Burial: Gates Cemetery. Registration book: Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Lacey, Gary E., 77 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, First Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Harold D., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Weiss, Harlan Ellis, 78 — 3 p.m. March 16, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. San Jose Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.
