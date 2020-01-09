Franklin, Lonice Royal, 62 — Thursday, Jan. 9, San Antonio, Texas. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
Hoblyn, Orrin, 82 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, First Baptist Church, Mason City. Inurnment: at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Hoselton, Howard M., 98 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Overton Methodist Church. Burial: Jewell Cemetery, near Sumner. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mroczek, Anzel George, 87 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Josaphat Catholic Church, Loup City, Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Vigil: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Higgins Funeral Home, Loup City, is in charge of arrangements.
Parsons, Harold D., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
