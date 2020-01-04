Caudillo, James “Stevie,” 64 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Cotton, Ora Juanita “Jack,” 101 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Miller Cemetery near Tryon.
Clark, Roy A., 97 — 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, First Presbyterian Church, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Feldges, Mildred Oakley, 96 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Tiskilwa Bible Church, Tiskilwa, Illinois. Burial: Elm Lawn Cemetery, Princeton, Illinois. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Gries, Harley C., 92 — 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday, Jan. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, Paxton. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Grigsby, Charles H., 93 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Parsons, Harold D., 81 — 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
Weiss, Harlan Ellis, 78 — 3 p.m. March 16, 2020, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. San Jose Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.
Wilken, Don Al, 82 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grace Lutheran Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
