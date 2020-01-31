Goosey, Donna Jean, 82 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Fort McPherson National Cemetery Columbarium, near Maxwell. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Hatcher, Carmelita “Lynn,” 63 — 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Big E’s, Cozad. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Lowell “Bruce,” 78 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, United Methodist Church, Spearfish, South Dakota. Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory, Spearfish, is in charge of arrangements.
Pearson, Nancy L., 61 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, New Life Church, North Platte. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Rich, Gerald “Jerry,” 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel, Lexington. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington.
Ridenour, Rodney, 77 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reception: To follow, Judy’s Grab-A-Bite. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roberts, John Ellis, 89 — 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sabin, Jimmy Eugene, 78 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery, Gothenburg.
