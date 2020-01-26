Allen, Ruth V., 95 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial: Miller Cemetery, near Tryon. Visitation: noon-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Derra, Donald, 98 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 28, Stone Hearth Estates, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Hellbusch, Timothy Martin, 57 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Please come in your casual clothes; Tim will be in his Hawaiian attire. Visitation: 1-5 p.m., with family 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Sabin, Jimmy Eugene, 78 — 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery, Gothenburg. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.

