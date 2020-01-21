Buchta, Hilbert “Glen,” 95 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Earhart, Richard “Rick,” 72 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Moorefield Cemetery, Moorefield. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Farmer, Ruth L., 87 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Sutherland United Methodist Church. Burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Harris, William “Bill” J., 72 — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Dalton Cemetery, Dalton. Visitation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.

Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Mentzer, Donald Eugene “Don,” 83 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, First Baptist Church. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Munce, Sherry Lea, 71 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

Organ, Gordon R., 77 — Gathering of friends, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department, Keystone. Private family committal service at later date.

Spencer, Hadley Brian, 26 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Wellfleet Fire Hall, on the east of side of Main Street, Wallfleet.

Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of Christ, Ogallala. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.

Waugh, Theodore Keith “Ted,” 77 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

