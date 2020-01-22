Farmer, Ruth L., 87 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Sutherland United Methodist Church. Burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Fegler, Ilo Eliene (Jansen), 89 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ogallala. You are encouraged to wear Nebraska Husker attire to the service. Interment of cremains: Scottsbluff Fairview Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Harris, William “Bill” J., 72 — 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, St. Luke Catholic Church, Ogallala. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Dalton Cemetery, Dalton. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Linstrom, June E., 93 — 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Munce, Sherry Lea, 71 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Organ, Gordon R., 77 — Gathering of friends, 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department, Keystone. Private family committal service at later date.
Spencer, Hadley Brian, 26 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Wellfleet Fire Hall, on the east of side of Main Street, Wellfleet.
Stewart, Cameron Dee, 87 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of Christ, Ogallala. Interment: Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial book: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Waugh, Theodore Keith “Ted,” 77 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Book signing: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
