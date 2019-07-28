Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.
Gibson, Karen E., 77 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Monday, July 29, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Grabenstein, Gene Weldon, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, St. John Lutheran Church, Eustis. Burial: Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, St. John Lutheran Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Lovitt, Lance Wayne, 46 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, United Methodist Church, Ansley. Inurnment: at a later date, Mason City Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Mary J., 80 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Register book: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
