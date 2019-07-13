Borowski, Justin, 31 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow, Wilma Buckley Hall, south side of East Lawn Apartments. Memorial book: graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon, Pamela Sue, 60 — Burial: 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 13, Ash Hollow Cemetery, Lewellen. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
Harwager, Marilyn E., 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Arnold Cemetery. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusty,” 83 — 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, V.F.W. Memorial book: prior to the service.
