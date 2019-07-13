Borowski, Justin, 31 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow, Wilma Buckley Hall, south side of East Lawn Apartments. Memorial book: graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gordon, Pamela Sue, 60 — Burial: 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 13, Ash Hollow Cemetery, Lewellen. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.

Harwager, Marilyn E., 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Arnold Cemetery. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusty,” 83 — 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, V.F.W. Memorial book: prior to the service.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.