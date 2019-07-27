Grabenstein, Gene Weldon, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, St. John Lutheran Church, Eustis. Burial: Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, St. John Lutheran Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Leeper, Berdonna “Donna” J., 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Lemmer, Betty B., 94 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow at 2202 Deer Crest, Cozad. RSVP: 720-354-2026.
Lemons, LaVona Lee Smith, 86 — Celebration of life and homecoming: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Crawford Community Center. Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lovitt, Lance Wayne, 46 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, United Methodist Church, Ansley. Inurnment: at a later date, Mason City Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Mary J., 80 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Register book: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
