Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.
Borron, Delbert Sr., 79 — 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.
Brock, Marilyn Sue, 69 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, American Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Mapa officiating. Burial: to follow, Gothenburg Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gibson, Karen E., 77 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia. Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad, is in charge of arrangements.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
McCarty, Patsy R. “Pat” Nisley, 92 — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, or at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
