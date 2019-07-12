Borowski, Justin, 31 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Fagan, Ruth J., 89 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery, Anselmo. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon, Pamela Sue, 60 — Burial: 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 13, Ash Hollow Cemetery, Lewellen. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
Hanna, Steven Earl, 64 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Thanel, Bonnie LaRue, 91 — 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
