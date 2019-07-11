Borowski, Justin, 31 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grant. Burial: Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Conley, James “Jim” M. Sr., 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Fagan, Ruth J., 89 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, Anselmo. Burial: St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery, Anselmo. Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, St. Anselm’s Catholic Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Fristo, Derald Evan, 91 — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: with military honors, Dickens Cemetery. Visitation: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
George, Thomas Dean, 67 — A private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon, Pamela Sue, 60 — Burial: 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 13, Ash Hollow Cemetery, Lewellen. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
Hanna, Steven Earl, 64 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Juel, Elizabeth “Betty” C., 85 — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, Lexington Christian Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
