Clark, Jeanne M., 91, of Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, Big Springs Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Fristo, Derald Evan, 91 — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: with military honors, Dickens Cemetery. Visitation: prior to the service, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Gordon, Pamela Sue, 60 — Burial: 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 13, Ash Hollow Cemetery, Lewellen. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
Hanna, Steven Earl, 64 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, Broken Bow United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Juel, Elizabeth “Betty” C., 85 — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, Lexington Christian Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.
Knispel, Dolores, 94 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, First Christ Lutheran Cemetery, near Oconto. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, in charge of arrangements.
Nielsen, Harriet Hooker, 89 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, First Presbyterian Church. Private burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, First Presbyterian Church. Memorial book: Sign at church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
