Arnold, Donna, 81 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Celebration of life picnic: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Cody Park.
Carr, Reagan S., 44 — Private family services: later date, Eclipse Cemetery in rural McPherson County. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Crago, Debra Ellen, 69 — Family receiving friends: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Nelson, Horace M., 85 — 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Burial: Dunning Cemetery. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow; 8:30 a.m. to service time, Monday, July 22, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
