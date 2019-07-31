Beed, Richard Everett “Dick,” 74 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, with military honors.
Borron, Delbert Sr., 79 — 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Church of God.
Green, Norman Dale, 82 — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Burial: Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Martinez, Mary J., 80 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, or at odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
