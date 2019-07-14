Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow, Wilma Buckley Hall, south side of East Lawn Apartments. Memorial book: graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Estermann, Joseph D., 94 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial: Morningview Cemetery, near Wallace. Visitation: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Farr, Terry N., 66 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 507 First Ave. NW, Rockford, Iowa. Committal services: Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Holy Name Catholic Church. Rosary: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Sheckler Colonial Chapel, Nora Springs, Iowa, in charge of arrangements.
Harwager, Marilyn E., 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Arnold Cemetery. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
