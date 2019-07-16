Anderson, Donald “Rick,” 66 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Buckley, Lonnie Loy, 74 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow, Wilma Buckley Hall, south side of East Lawn Apartments. Memorial book: graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Harwager, Marilyn E., 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, Arnold Cemetery. Burial: Arnold Cemetery. Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shaw, Vina Marie “Rusti,” 83 — 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, V.F.W., North Platte. A private family service, inurnment: Big Spring Cemetery. Memorial book: prior to service Friday, July 19, Odean Colonial Chapel.
