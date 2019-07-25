Conley, James Michael, 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Grabenstein, Gene Weldon, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, St. John Lutheran Church, Eustis. Burial: Eustis East Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, St. John Lutheran Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harman, Janet Hildred Eaves, 83 — Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Newcomer West Metro Chapel, Lakewood, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
Langenberg, David, 58 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Highland Cemetery, Bertrand. Celebration of life, reception: to follow, Bertrand Community Center. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Leeper, Berdonna “Donna” J., 65 — 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 26, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Lemmer, Betty B., 94 — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Lexington. Lunch to follow at 2202 Deer Crest, Cozad. RSVP: 720-354-2026.
Lemons, LaVona Lee Smith, 86 — Open house: 1:30-3 p.m. Friday, July 26, Events Center at Mirasol Senior Living Community, Loveland, Colorado. Celebration of life and homecoming: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Crawford Community Center. Viegut Funeral Home, Loveland, is in charge of arrangements.
Synovec, Nola Mae (Bachkora Moog), 90 — 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, First United Methodist Church. Inurnment: North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
