Conley, James Michael, 81 — 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, First Baptist Church. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Harman, Janet Hildred Eaves, 83 — 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 495 S. Zuni St., Denver. Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Visitation: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denver. Newcomer West Metro Chapel, Lakewood, Colorado, is in charge of arrangements.
Smith, Keith Dale, 85 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, Cozad United Methodist Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Berryman Funeral Home.
Zimmerman, Berneice Mae, 85 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book: odeanchapel.com or at Odean Colonial Chapel.
