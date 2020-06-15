Monday
Crankshaw, Ernest F. “Ernie”, 91, of North Platte, funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the Berean Church. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Burial at Hyannis Cemetery.
Wednesday
Shults, Warren, 85, of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church. Burial at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Thursday
Nichols, Clyde, 83, of North Platte, graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors.
Service at a later date
Minges, Shirley Hatton, 85, private family service will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.