Tuesday
Christensen, Phyllis Jean, 92, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Saturday
Brown, George, 74, of Paxton, service at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, June 6, at George’s garage at 205 W 4th, Paxton.
Monday, June 15
Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Internment at Hyannis Cemetery.
Service at later date
Sitorius, Ruth Maxine, 99, private family service. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
