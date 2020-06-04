Saturday
Brown, George, 74, of Paxton, service at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, June 6, at George’s garage at 205 W 4th, Paxton.
Trusty, James D. “Jim”, 70, of Wallace, service at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, June 6, at the Wallace Park. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Sunday
Besarick, Robin Sue “Robbie” (White), 59, of Grant, service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Grant Evangelical Free Church.
Monday
Sheldon, Donald, 66, of Ogallala, service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, at GracePoint Church in Ogallala.
Monday, June 15
Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Burial at Hyannis Cemetery.
