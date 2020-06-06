Saturday

Brown, George, 74, of Paxton, service at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, June 6, at George’s garage at 205 W 4th, Paxton.

Flanders, Margene Leona, 77, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Trusty, James D. “Jim”, 70, of Wallace, service at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, June 6, at the Wallace Park. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Sunday

Besarick, Robin Sue “Robbie” (White), 59, of Grant, service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Grant Evangelical Free Church.

Monday

Sheldon, Donald, 66, of Ogallala, service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, at GracePoint Church in Ogallala.

Monday, June 15

Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Burial at Hyannis Cemetery.

