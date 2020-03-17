Tuesday
Callahan, Joan K. “Jo,” 91 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, First Presbyterian Church. Burial: 1 p.m. prior to service, Floral Lawns Memorial Garden. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Saturday
Freeman, Jack Clayton, 72 — 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Oskosh United Methodist Church. Lunch to follow. No visitation.
Howell, Linda Jean, 76 — 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, First United Methodist Church. Memorial book signing, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, March 20, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Monday
Tausan, Kenneth George, 81 — 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, Gordon United Methodist Church. Inurnment: Gordon Cemetery.
Thomas, Dennis D., 65 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Burial: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visistation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
