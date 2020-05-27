Wednesday
Curry, Linda Marie, 73, service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Miller, Robert L. “Bob,” 90, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Welch, Patricia Diane, 73, of Alliance, service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Thursday
French, Audrey Maxine (Priest), 85, service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, Miller Cemetery near Tryon. Visitation from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Monday, June 15
Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Interment at Hyannis Cemetery.
At a later date
Berry, Helen Trosper Rasher, 98, memorial service will be at Countryside Christian Church, Mission, Kansas, later this summer. For more information, call 913-262-1000 or visit csidechristian.org/index.html
