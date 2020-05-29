Friday
Kizer, Raymond “Ray J”, 70, of North Platte, services at a later date. Visitation from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Saturday
Nansel, Karla Le (Olson), 79, of Arnold, private family service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the United Methodist Church in Arnold. Service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation from 1-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Arnold Funeral Home.
Thompson, Sharon Lee, 79, of North Platte, service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Harvest Christian Fellowship. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Torres, Brett Allen, 25, of North Platte, graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Tuesday
Christensen, Phyllis Jean, 92, of Gothenburg, service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment to follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.
Monday, June 15
Thompson, Woodson “Woody” Elmer, 79, of Hyannis, service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, All Saints Catholic Church in Hyannis, with rosary at 10 a.m. Internment at Hyannis Cemetery.
