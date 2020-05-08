Friday
Seybold, Kenneth O., 88, of Cozad, burial Friday, May 8, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Bender, Ervin “Erv,” 74, of North Platte, died April 26, 2020, at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility in Winner, South Dakota. Private family burial at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, Winner Cemetery.
Saturday
Furrow, John Edwin, of Mullen, private family service at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, May 9, Eclipse Church in southern Hooker County. Book signing: 1-6 p.m. MT Friday, May 8, Mullen Funeral Home.
Monday
Lilly, Helen L., 79, of North Platte, service at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Saturday, May 16
Burkholder, Evonne M., 82, of North Platte, service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, North Platte Berean Church. Book signing 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 15, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Service at a later date
Walker, Kelly Doyle, 66, of Hastings, formerly of North Platte, died May 4, 2020. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Graveside service will be at a later date.
