Baylie, Linda Marie, 65 — 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Barkmeier, Betty Lee, 76 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: Prior to service.

Johnson, Dorothy J., 93 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Prairie Hills Funeral Home.

Johnson, Sue Fay, 67 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Maire, Lorena A., 88 — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, Omaha. Burial: Monday, Omaha National Cemetery. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

​Sikorski, Dan, 80 — Meet and greet for friends and family: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln.

