Baylie, Linda Marie, 65 — 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Barkmeier, Betty Lee, 76 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: Prior to service.
Johnson, Sue Fay, 67 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg.
Welden, Geraldine “Gerri,” 70 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Berean Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 5 and 6, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
