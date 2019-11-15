Blauvelt, Melvin D., 88 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford.
Duckworth, Evelyn Lorraine, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Heller, Miller Kelley, 98 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Dunning Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Jameson, Gary, 78 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Johnson, Joanne Rutledge (O’Brien), 71 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Eclipse Cemetery, south of Mullen. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kraft, Edwin C., 82 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.
Magnuson, Rodney D., 77 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Marten, Karl, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Halsey School Gymnasium, Halsey. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Meier, Clair “Ernie,” 57 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.
McKeone, Elizabeth “Betty” Lou, 88 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Cozad United Methodist Church. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Payton, Michael Allen, 38 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Callaway Community Church. Private burial: prior to service. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Williams, Mary Catherine, 71 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.