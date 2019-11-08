Baylie, Linda Marie, 65 — 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Carpenter, Delores “Dee” Pearl, 84 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial: Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, Maryland.

Childers, Connie Lynn, 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, First Baptist Church. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Clouatre, Teresa Mae, 58 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to services, Odean Colonial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Odean Colonial Chapel.

Contreras, Cosmo Daniel Jr., 44 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Christian wake services: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorris, Wilton H., 89 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Arthur Baptist Church. Burial: Arthur Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Finney, Hazelle M., 103 — Saturday, Nov. 9, United Church of Christ, Thedford. Burial will be at Seneca Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. MT Friday, Nov. 8, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Thedford Rescue Unit or the United Church of Christ, Thedford. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Frecks, Turner Dierks — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Herrmann Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook.

Grunden, Harvey Charles, 84 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, First United Methodist Church, Curtis. Burial: Curtis Cemetery. Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnson, Sue Fay, 67 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Mazanec, Bernece F., 96 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.

Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg.

Reynolds, Shirley Elaine, 82 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Christian Church, Litchfield. Burial: Litchfield Cemetery.

