Duckworth, Evelyn Lorraine, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Glebe-Smith, Betty Yvonne, 84 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lauby, LaVaughn, 93 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery prior. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

