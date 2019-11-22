Anderson, Barbara E. “Barbie,” 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, First Church of The Nazarene, Cozad. Burial: Edison Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.

Bossung, LaJean L., 79 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Parkview Baptist Church, Lexington. Inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

Broge, Craig Clinton, 59 — 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Oregon Trail Golf Course. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cooper, Richard Eugene “Josh,” 67 — 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and a private burial will take place at a later date.

Crupper, Bettye, 91 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Surls Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, is in charge of arrangements.

Fredericksen, Herman Theodore, 91 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Cozad Christian Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Gordon, Alfred Charles, 84 — With military honors, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Horn, Milrae E., 88 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Burr Oak Church, south of Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.

Jameson, Gary, 78 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Kaufman, Emily Lois Schwartz, 101 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Zion Lutheran Church, Chappell. Burial: Chappell City Cemetery. Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home, Oshkosh, is in charge of arrangements.

Lakey, Donald Ray “Don,” 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

Linder, Makayla M., 33 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Cozad Church of Christ. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mattox, Shirley Jean, 83 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow.

McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.

Werkmeister, R. Lucille, 89 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Maywood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.

