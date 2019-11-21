Anderson, Barbara E. “Barbie,” 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, First Church of The Nazarene, Cozad. Burial: Edison Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.
Cooper, Richard Eugene “Josh,” 67 — 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and a private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Crupper, Bettye, 91 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Matthew’s by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Surls Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Gordon, Alfred Charles, 84 — With military honors, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Freeman, William “Bill” LeRoy, 84 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Maxwell First Baptist Church. Burial: Plainview Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Horn, Milrae E., 88 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Burr Oak Church, south of Broken Bow. Burial: Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
Jameson, Gary, 78 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Kaufman, Emily Lois Schwartz, 101 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Zion Lutheran Church, Chappell. Burial: Chappell City Cemetery. Visitation: 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home, Oshkosh.
Lakey, Donald Ray “Don,” 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Linder, Makayla M., 33 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Cozad Church of Christ. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 1-7 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Berryman Funeral Home.
McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.
Skinner, Gregory Marvin Sr., 63 — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Kelsey’s, 219 Rodeo Road, North Platte. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
