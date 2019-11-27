Gibbens, Verda M., 85 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Krzycki, Barbara Kay Sandberg, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Indian Hills Community Church, Lincoln.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89 — Service in spring. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
