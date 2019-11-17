Baird, Virginia, 84 — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Zion Lutheran Church, Big Springs. Burial: Big Springs Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Blauvelt, Melvin D., 88 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford.
Blauvelt, Ruth Lenore (Harrell) — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Assembly of God Church. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Fickenscher, L. “Maxine,” 88 — 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, with the Rev. Jeff Cottingham officiating. Private interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Holaway, Donna Jean, 87 — 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Congregational Church, Grant. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Kaufman, Emily Lois Schwartz, 101 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Zion Lutheran Church, Chappell, with the Rev. Neil Carlson officiating. Burial will follow at the Chappell City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home, Oshkosh, which is in charge of arrangements.
Meredith, Florence, 94 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial: Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, North Platte. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.
McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.
Payton, Michael Allen, 38 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Callaway Community Church. Private burial: prior to service. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Rangel, Ruby, 95 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Inurnment: St. Ann Cemetery, Lexington. Visitation: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Rosary will follow visitation.
