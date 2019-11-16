Blauvelt, Melvin D., 88 — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford.
Blauvelt, Ruth Lenore (Harrell) — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Assembly of God Church. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Holaway, Donna Jean, 87 — 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Congregational Church, Grant. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
Kraft, Edwin C., 82 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, First United Methodist Church, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Magnuson, Rodney D., 77 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Marten, Karl, 76 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Halsey School Gymnasium, Halsey. Burial: Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangement.
McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.
Payton, Michael Allen, 38 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Callaway Community Church. Private burial: prior to service. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Williams, Mary Catherine, 71 — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
