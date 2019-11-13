Duckworth, Evelyn Lorraine, 91 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Jameson, Gary, 78 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, McPherson County High School. Per his request, dress casual; wear your hats and enjoy the celebration of life. Register book: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Johnson, Joanne Rutledge (O’Brien), 71 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Eclipse Cemetery, south of Mullen. Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Lauby, LaVaughn, 93 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, St. Ann Catholic Church, Lexington. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery prior. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
McClellen, Brett William, 31 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Faith Assembly Church, Summerville, South Carolina. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, is in charge of arrangements.
McKeone, Elizabeth “Betty” Lou, 88 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Cozad United Methodist Church. Memorial book: 1-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Berryman Funeral Home.
Murphy, Pete, 85 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Broken Bow. Burial: with military honors, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Giltner. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.