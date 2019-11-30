Arms, Ellen Louise, 71 — 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln. Local reception: 2 p.m,, Wednesday, Dec. 4, Valley Christian Church, North Platte.
Benjamin, Ramona R., 87 — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, Parkview Church of the Nazarene. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation: noon-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Britt, Mark Franklin, 53 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. Burial: Fairview Cemetery.
Gibbens, Verda M., 85 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Krzycki, Barbara Kay Sandberg, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Indian Hills Community Church, Lincoln.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
Ostergard, Mary Ann, 89 — Service in spring. Memorial book: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
Torres, Jackie Lynn, 60 — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Christian wake services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment: Ogallala Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.