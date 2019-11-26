Gibbens, Verda M., 85 — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Green, Barbara Mae, 79 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Odean Colonial Chapel C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, south of Sutherland.
Kinnan, Bill D., 70 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Cozad United Methodist Church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Krzycki, Barbara Kay Sandberg, 77 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Indian Hills Community Church, Lincoln.
Madison, Dorothy Rose, 95 — Service has been changed to 2 p.m. MT Wednesday, Nov. 27, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Burial: Ogallala Cemetery.
McFarland, Sandra “Sandy” Rae, 73 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Avamere. Family requests guests wear purple to the service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
