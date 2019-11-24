Dilsaver, Royce Eugene, 86 — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Christian wake service: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Heller, Elsa, 92 — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, American Lutheran Church. Burial: Cozad Cemetery. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Berryman Funeral Home.
Kinnan, Bill D., 70 — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Cozad United Methodist Church. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery. Memorial book: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Berryman Funeral Home.
Lakey, Donald Ray “Don,” 88 — 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, First United Methodist Church. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Moore, Steven Mitchel, 76 — 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Prentice, Thomas “Tom,” 93 — 11 a.m. MT Monday, Nov. 25, Sandhills Community Bible Church, Mullen. Burial with military honors: Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Mullen Funeral Home.
Werkmeister, R. Lucille, 89 — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Maywood Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.
