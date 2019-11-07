Baylie, Linda Marie, 65 — 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Childers, Connie Lynn, 67 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, First Baptist Church. Burial: to follow, Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation: noon-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Clouatre, Teresa Mae, 58 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Memorial book: prior to services, Odean Colonial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Odean Colonial Chapel.
Grunden, Harvey Charles, 84 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, First United Methodist Church, Curtis. Burial: Curtis Cemetery. Visitation: 2-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.
Dorris, Wilton H., 89 — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Arthur Baptist Church. Burial: Arthur Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hagan, Francis Jr., 82 — 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Johnson, Sue Fay, 67 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Mazanec, Bernece F., 96 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial: Overton Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg.
Sherman, Morris G., 83 — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, United Church of Christ, Congregational, Brule. Burial: Brule Cemetery. Draucker Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Thorne, Claudine K., 52 — 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, Nebraska City. Burial: Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is in charge of arrangements.
Welden, Geraldine “Gerri,” 70 — 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Berean Church. Burial: North Platte Cemetery. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
