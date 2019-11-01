Diehl, Edith “DeDe” Helen, 87 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Evangelical Free Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Hansen, Lorna M., 90 — 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Graveside service: noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Arthur Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with family 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Draucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Ingels, Curtis LeRoy, 84 — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Register book: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Johnson, Sue Fay, 67 — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Open Bible Church, Dunning. Burial: Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Neel, Helen Louise, 98 — 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Presbyterian Church, Gothenburg. Burial: Peckham Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Funeral Home, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Poland, Laurel June, 96 — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, Sargent. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery near Sargent. Reception to follow burial, United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4-8 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, United Methodist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
Potter, P. Stephen, 74 — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Senior Center, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Rickertsen, F. Lucile, 92 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, First Presbyterian Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Rounsborg, Gerald “Jerry” Wayne, 82 — 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, New Hope Church, Ogallala. Draucker Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.
Sikorski, Dan, 80 — Meet and greet for friends and family: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Aspen Cremation Service, Lincoln.
